Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Iona 2-3, Colorado 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Colorado is heading back home. They will take on the Iona Gaels at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Colorado might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Buffaloes couldn't handle the Seminoles and fell 77-71. The loss was Colorado's first of the season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Cody Williams, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Colorado were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Florida State only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, the Gaels made easy work of the Bulls on Wednesday and carried off a 89-64 victory.

Their wins bumped the Buffaloes to 4-1 and the Seminoles to 4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything came up roses for Colorado against Iona when the teams last played back in December of 2019 as the squad secured a 99-54 win. Will Colorado repeat their success, or does Iona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.