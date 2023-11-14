Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-1, Colorado 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Milwaukee Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Colorado Buffaloes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CU Events Center. Milwaukee might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Milwaukee found out the hard way. They took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Friars.

BJ Freeman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colorado entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 95-63 victory over the Tigers. With Colorado ahead 50-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Colorado's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tristan da Silva led the charge by earning 21 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of J'Vonne Hadley, who earned 17 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Friars' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Panthers' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.

Milwaukee is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-12-1 record against the spread.

Milwaukee came up short against Colorado when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 65-54. Can Milwaukee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colorado is a big 18.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.