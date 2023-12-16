Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colorado and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Colorado 48-27.

Colorado already has four blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: N. Colorado 4-5, Colorado 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colorado. They will be home for the holidays to greet the N. Colorado Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at CU Events Center. The timing is sure in Colorado's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while N. Colorado has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses dating back to last season.

Colorado has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 25 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Hurricanes 90-63 on the road. The score was close at the half, but Colorado pulled away in the second half with 53 points.

Colorado can attribute much of their success to KJ Simpson, who scored 20 points along with five assists and four steals, and Tristan da Silva, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for him. J'Vonne Hadley was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Lions by a score of 101-99. Even though they lost, N. Colorado's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 77.2 points per game (they're now ranked 131st in scoring overall).

Even though they lost, N. Colorado were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Buffaloes' victory bumped their record up to 7-2. As for the Bears, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colorado beat N. Colorado 88-77 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will Colorado repeat their success, or does N. Colorado have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colorado is a big 21.5-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Colorado has won all of the games they've played against N. Colorado in the last 8 years.