Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Oregon State 9-8, Colorado 13-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colorado. The Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CU Events Center. The timing is sure in Colorado's favor as the team sits on 11 straight wins at home while Oregon State has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, the Buffaloes strolled past the Ducks with points to spare, taking the game 86-70.

Colorado's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cody Williams led the charge by scoring 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was KJ Simpson, who scored 22 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Oregon State faltered in their match on Thursday. They were dealt a punishing 74-47 loss at the hands of the Utes. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oregon State has scored all season.

The Buffaloes' victory bumped their record up to 13-5. As for the Beavers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-8 record this season.

Colorado came up short against Oregon State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 60-52. Will Colorado have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Colorado is a big 17-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.