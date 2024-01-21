Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Colorado and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 45-23 lead over Oregon State.
Colorado already has six blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.
Who's Playing
Oregon State Beavers @ Colorado Buffaloes
Current Records: Oregon State 9-8, Colorado 13-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colorado. The Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CU Events Center. The timing is sure in Colorado's favor as the team sits on 11 straight wins at home while Oregon State has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses dating back to last season.
Last Thursday, the Buffaloes strolled past the Ducks with points to spare, taking the game 86-70.
Colorado's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cody Williams led the charge by scoring 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was KJ Simpson, who scored 22 points along with five assists and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Oregon State faltered in their match on Thursday. They were dealt a punishing 74-47 loss at the hands of the Utes. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oregon State has scored all season.
The Buffaloes' victory bumped their record up to 13-5. As for the Beavers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-8 record this season.
Colorado came up short against Oregon State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 60-52. Will Colorado have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Colorado is a big 17-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 138 points.
Series History
Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Oregon State 60 vs. Colorado 52
- Jan 07, 2023 - Colorado 62 vs. Oregon State 42
- Feb 15, 2022 - Colorado 90 vs. Oregon State 64
- Feb 05, 2022 - Colorado 86 vs. Oregon State 63
- Mar 13, 2021 - Oregon State 70 vs. Colorado 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Colorado 61 vs. Oregon State 57
- Feb 08, 2021 - Colorado 78 vs. Oregon State 49
- Feb 15, 2020 - Colorado 69 vs. Oregon State 47
- Jan 05, 2020 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 68
- Mar 14, 2019 - Colorado 73 vs. Oregon State 58