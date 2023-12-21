Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Utah Tech 5-6, Colorado 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah Tech has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Colorado Buffaloes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. Utah Tech is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Colorado will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored Utah Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. The match between the Trailblazers and the Fighting Hawks wasn't a total blowout, but with the Trailblazers falling 79-62 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Utah Tech found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 18 to 8 on offense.

Colorado has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 22 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Bears on Friday as the Buffaloes made off with a 90-68 win. 90 seems to be a good number for Colorado as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Colorado relied on the efforts of J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 15 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and KJ Simpson, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and five steals. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Eddie Lampkin Jr. was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

The Trailblazers now have a losing record at 5-6. As for the Buffaloes, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-2.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Utah Tech have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've made 39.7% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Colorado took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 24 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-2 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Colorado is a big 24-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buffaloes, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

