Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Washington 8-3, Colorado 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at CU Events Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

Colorado has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 22 points or more this season. They took their game at home last Thursday with ease, bagging a 98-71 win over the Trailblazers. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-25.

KJ Simpson was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 23 points along with six assists and six rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Luke O'Brien, who scored 18 points.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for Washington's previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 73-66 victory over the Eagles last Thursday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Washington has scored all season.

Washington can attribute much of their success to Moses Wood, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 20 points.

The Buffaloes' victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.4 points per game. As for the Huskies, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colorado just can't miss this season, having made 52.9% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've made 48% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Colorado is a big 9-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Colorado.