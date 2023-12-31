Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colorado and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 39-29 lead against Washington State.

Colorado entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Washington State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Washington State 9-3, Colorado 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will stay at home for another game and welcome the Washington State Cougars at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at CU Events Center. Colorado will be strutting in after a victory while Washington State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Friday, the Buffaloes didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Huskies, but they still walked away with a 73-69 victory.

Colorado can attribute much of their success to KJ Simpson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Simpson hasn't dropped below three steals for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington State managed to keep up with Utah until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Cougars as they lost 80-58 to the Utes. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Washington State has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Washington State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Buffaloes' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.1 points per game. As for the Cougars, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 9-3.

Sunday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Colorado is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-2 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Colorado is a big 8.5-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.