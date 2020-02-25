Colorado St. vs. San Diego St. odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs and the Colorado State Rams will face off at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is 26-1 overall and 13-1 at home, while Colorado State is 19-10 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Aztecs lost for the first time this season on Saturday after winning 26 consecutive games. Colorado State has won five of its past seven games. The Aztecs are favored by 13.5-points in the latest San Diego State vs. Colorado State odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Colorado State vs. San Diego State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State spread: San Diego State -13.5

San Diego State vs. Colorado State over-under: 139.5 points

San Diego State vs. Colorado State money line: San Diego State -1215, Colorado State +721

What you need to know about San Diego State

The Aztecs fell 66-63 to the UNLV Rebels on Saturday. Malachi Flynn had 24 points and six assists along with nine rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. UNLV iced the upset with 11.5 seconds left with a pair of free throws. The Aztecs then missed a three-point attempt and a desperation shot at the buzzer. San Diego State could not complete a comeback from 11 points down with 4:32 left.

Despite their most recent setback, the Aztecs will enter Tuesday's matchup confident they can earn a victory over the Rams. That's because San Diego State is 14-1 in its last 15 home games against Colorado State.

What you need to know about Colorado State

Colorado State beat the San Jose State Spartans 78-71 this past Saturday. Colorado State got double-digit scores from four players: Adam Thistlewood (16), Dischon Thomas (13), Nico Carvacho (10), and David Roddy (10). Carvacho also had 12 rebounds.

The Rams are 4-2 in their last six road games, however Colorado State is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games overall.

