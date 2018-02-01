Colorado State conducting investigation into conduct of coach Larry Eustachy

Colorado State is investigating Rams coach Larry Eustachy again. USATSI

Colorado State is conducting an internal investigation into the conduct of its basketball coach Larry Eustachy and his behavior with players, coaches, and other staff members.

CSU athletic director Joe Parker confirmed Wednesday a probe was underway.

"We have started a climate assessment, which involves conversations with the students and staff members associated with the men's basketball program," Parker said in a statement. "As always, we will not make any public comments until our process is complete and have no additional information to share at this time."

Parker's response came after a report published online from former Rocky Mountain Collegian sports editor Justin Michael citing multiple sources that alleged Parker was interviewing players about the coach's conduct. According to those sources, the "vast majority of the players spoke out against Eustachy in their interviews."

Eustachy is 121-74 during his six seasons with the Rams and 10-14 this season.

It is the second time in four years that Colorado State has investigated Eustachy's behavior. In 2013-2014, an investigation found that he created a culture of fear and intimidation and emotionally abused his players. Then-athletic director Jack Graham recommended his firing upon the findings of the probe, however the punishment was limited to his required attendance at anger management sessions and a team apology.

Following the 2013-2014 investigation, the Coloradoan released the findings and Eustachy released a statement admitting he crossed the line with regards to his treatment to people in and around the program.