Colorado State players boycott practice amid reports of Eustachy firing

Colorado State players boycotted practice on Thursday amid reports that their coach, Larry Eustachy, is being fired.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the players did so in part because of their frustration with the athletic department and the lack of communication they've received during the ongoing investigation into Eustachy. The frustration began on Saturday when players, like fans, found out via social media that Eustachy was being placed on administrative leave.

"(Players) have to find out through you guys (in the media), and they are sick of it," a source told the Reporter-Herald.

The "climate assessment" into the men's basketball program, which includes an investigation into Eustachy's treatment of players and staff members at the school, remains ongoing despite reports that he is on the way out. No official decision has been made on his future with the team.

The investigation into Eustachy is the second during his Rams tenure. In 2014, Eustachy admitted he "crossed the line" in his treatment of players and agreed to take an anger management course to correct his behavior.

Eustachy and his attorney are reportedly expected to meet with the administration on Friday, with "the contract termination coming the days to follow," according to the Denver Post.

Eustachy is 121-74 since arriving at CSU in 2012, but the Rams are just 10-16 this season and haven't made the NCAA Tournament since his first season.