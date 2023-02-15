Who's Playing

Boise State @ Colorado State

Current Records: Boise State 19-6; Colorado State 11-14

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the Colorado State Rams are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Moby Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Broncos strolled past the Wyoming Cowboys with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 75-63. Forward Naje Smith was the offensive standout of the matchup for Boise State, posting a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Smith had some trouble finding his footing against the San Diego State Aztecs two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Colorado State didn't have too much trouble with the Air Force Falcons on the road last Tuesday as they won 69-53. The Rams relied on the efforts of guard Isaiah Stevens, who had 20 points, and guard John Tonje, who had 21 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Broncos are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Boise State took their contest against Colorado State in the teams' previous meeting in January by a conclusive 80-59 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boise State since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Broncos are a 3-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Boise State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Colorado State.