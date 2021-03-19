The Colorado State Rams will take on the Buffalo Bulls at 7 p.m. ET in a 2021 National Invitation Tournament first-round matchup on Friday at The Super Pit. Buffalo is 16-8, while the Rams are 18-6.

The Rams are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Colorado State vs. Buffalo odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 153.5. Before entering any Buffalo vs. Colorado State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Colorado State vs. Buffalo spread: Colorado State -1.5

Colorado State vs. Buffalo over-under: 153.5 points

Colorado State vs. Buffalo money line: Colorado State -125 Buffalo +105



What you need to know about Colorado State

Colorado State is making its 10th appearance in the NIT. The Rams have a 7-9 overall record in the tourney. The Rams last appeared in the tournament in 2017, where the Rams won in the first round. Colorado State's 14 Mountain West victories this season were the most wins in any conference season in program history.

The Rams have lost two of their last three games. David Roddy was named First Team All-Mountain West by the league's coaches and media. He is averaging 16.1 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Niko Medved won Coach of the Year honors as a First Teamer from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He led the Rams to their best record in any conference (14-4) in program history.

What you need to know about Buffalo

The Bulls are making their second-ever appearance in the NIT, and their first in 16 years. They went 1-1 in the NIT in 2005. Buffalo won its only meeting with Colorado State in 2008. Since the 2017-18 season, the Bulls have won 18 games in the month of March, tied for third most in the nation.

Buffalo had won seven consecutive games before losing in the MAC Championship Game to Ohio. The Bulls led the nation in rebounding for the second consecutive season, at 43.9 per game. Josh MBalla was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year. He is averaging 15.5 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game.

