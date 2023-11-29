The No. 20 Colorado State Rams will face off against the Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday at Moby Arena in a battle of in-state rivals. Colorado State is 6-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Colorado is 5-1 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. CSU has a 5-1 record against the spread this season with Colorado at 3-3 ATS.

Tipoff is 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Rams are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Colorado State vs. Colorado odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 147.5 points.

It enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 season on an 94-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It is also off to an 8-2 roll on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Colorado State vs. Colorado spread: CSU -3.5

Colorado State vs. Colorado over/under: 147.5 points

Colorado State vs. Colorado money line: CSU -168, Colorado +142

What you need to know about Colorado State

Colorado State put another one in the win column last Thursday to keep its perfect season alive. The Rams were the clear victor by a 69-48 margin over the then-No. 8 Creighton Bluejays. Isaiah Stevens was the offensive standout as he scored 20 points along with recording seven assists and six rebounds.

Overall, it's been a very fast start for a program looking to rebound from last year's 15-18 campaign. CSU made the 2022 NCAA Tournament and the Rams look to have a chance to return this year thanks largely to Stevens and forward Joel Scott, who is second on the team in scoring (14.5 ppg) and leads the team in rebounding (6.8 rpg)

What you need to know about Colorado

Colorado, meanwhile, is off to a 5-1 start. The Buffaloes went 2-1 in games associated with the Sunshine Slam, beating Milwaukee in a campus game before going 1-1 in Daytona Beach, losing a game to Florida State but beating Richmond. CU returned to Boulder over the weekend and handled Iona 85-68, with KJ Simpson scored 15 points. Tristan da Silva scored 17 and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Simpson leads the way with 18.3 points per game, with da Silva (15.2 ppg), Cody Williams (11.2 ppg) J'Vonne Hadley (10.3 ppg) and Julian Hammond III (10 ppg) also making scoring contributions this season. The Buffaloes have hit 42.1% of their 3-point attempts this season.

