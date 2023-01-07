Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Colorado State

Current Records: Fresno State 6-8; Colorado State 8-8

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Colorado State Rams since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Fresno State and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while the Rams will be stumbling in from a loss.

Fresno State came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Mexico Lobos on Tuesday, sneaking past 71-67. Fresno State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Eduardo Andre, who had 12 points along with eight rebounds, and forward Isaih Moore, who had 16 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Colorado State lost to the Nevada Wolf Pack on the road by a decisive 80-69 margin. Despite the defeat, Colorado State had strong showings from forward Patrick Cartier, who had 18 points, and guard Isaiah Stevens, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Bulldogs are now 6-8 while the Rams sit at 8-8. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fresno State is stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.4 on average. Colorado State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 19th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.40%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Fresno State.