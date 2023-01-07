Who's Playing

The Fresno State Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Colorado State Rams since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Fresno State and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while the Rams will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Things were close when Fresno State and the New Mexico Lobos clashed on Tuesday, but Fresno State ultimately edged out the opposition 71-67. Fresno State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Eduardo Andre, who had 12 points along with eight boards, and forward Isaih Moore, who had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Colorado State and the Nevada Wolf Pack on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Colorado State falling 80-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Colorado State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Patrick Cartier, who had 18 points, and guard Isaiah Stevens, who had 16 points along with five rebounds.

Fresno State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Fresno State is now 6-8 while the Rams sit at 8-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the contest with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.4 on average. Colorado State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 49.40% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Odds

The Rams are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Fresno State.