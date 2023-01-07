Who's Playing
Fresno State @ Colorado State
Current Records: Fresno State 6-8; Colorado State 8-8
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Colorado State Rams since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Fresno State and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while the Rams will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Things were close when Fresno State and the New Mexico Lobos clashed on Tuesday, but Fresno State ultimately edged out the opposition 71-67. Fresno State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Eduardo Andre, who had 12 points along with eight boards, and forward Isaih Moore, who had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Colorado State and the Nevada Wolf Pack on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Colorado State falling 80-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Colorado State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Patrick Cartier, who had 18 points, and guard Isaiah Stevens, who had 16 points along with five rebounds.
Fresno State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Fresno State is now 6-8 while the Rams sit at 8-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the contest with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.4 on average. Colorado State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 49.40% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.11
Odds
The Rams are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Colorado State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Fresno State.
- Feb 11, 2022 - Colorado State 65 vs. Fresno State 50
- Mar 11, 2021 - Colorado State 72 vs. Fresno State 62
- Dec 30, 2020 - Colorado State 81 vs. Fresno State 59
- Dec 28, 2020 - Colorado State 75 vs. Fresno State 53
- Feb 04, 2020 - Colorado State 80 vs. Fresno State 70
- Jan 22, 2020 - Colorado State 86 vs. Fresno State 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - Colorado State 74 vs. Fresno State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Fresno State 78 vs. Colorado State 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - Fresno State 86 vs. Colorado State 65
- Jan 06, 2018 - Fresno State 82 vs. Colorado State 79
- Feb 11, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. Fresno State 62
- Jan 18, 2017 - Fresno State 78 vs. Colorado State 57
- Mar 11, 2016 - Fresno State 64 vs. Colorado State 56
- Mar 02, 2016 - Fresno State 87 vs. Colorado State 73