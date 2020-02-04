Colorado State vs. Fresno State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the Colorado State Rams are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs are 8-14 overall and 5-5 at home, while Colorado State is 16-8 overall and 4-4 on the road. Colorado State has won seven of its past eight games. Fresno State is looking for a third consecutive win. The Rams are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Fresno State vs. Colorado State odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any Colorado State vs. Fresno State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado State vs. Fresno State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Fresno State vs. Colorado State:

Colorado State vs. Fresno State spread: Bulldogs +1.5

Colorado State vs. Fresno State over-under: 138.5 points

Colorado State vs. Fresno State money line: Fresno State -129, Colorado State -111

What you need to know about Fresno State

Fresno State beat the New Mexico Lobos 82-77 on Saturday. Orlando Robinson posted a double-double on 20 points and 15 boards. Nate Grimes had 15 points and 13 rebounds. New Williams missed nine of 11 shots from the field and only finished with nine points.

What you need to know about Colorado State

The Rams didn't have too much trouble with the UNLV Rebels at home on Saturday as they won 95-77. It was another big night for Isaiah Stevens, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, five dimes and five rebounds. Nico Carvacho had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Colorado State scored a season-high 54 second-half points. The win moved the Rams into sole possession of second place in the Mountain West Conference.

The Rams won the last meeting between these teams, 86-68 on January 22.

How to make Colorado State vs. Fresno State picks

The model has simulated Fresno State vs. Colorado State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations?