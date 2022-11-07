Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Colorado State

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Colorado State Rams are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Moby Arena. Gardner-Webb was on the positive side of .500 (18-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Colorado State went 25-6 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 75-63 to the Michigan Wolverines in the first round.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, good for 11th in college basketball (top 3%). But Colorado State ranked 16th in field goal percentage, closing the 2021-2022 season with 48% overall (top 5%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.