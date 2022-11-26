Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Colorado State

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-6; Colorado State 4-2

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils' road trip will continue as they head to Moby Arena at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Colorado State Rams. Neither Mississippi Valley State nor Colorado State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

It looks like the Delta Devils got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 64-51 fall against the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday. Guard Terry Collins wasn't much of a difference maker for Mississippi Valley State; Collins finished with 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between Colorado State and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Colorado State falling 68-56, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for the Rams were guard Isaiah Rivera (15 points) and guard John Tonje (14 points).

The Delta Devils are now 1-6 while Colorado State sits at 4-2. Mississippi Valley State is 1-4 after losses this season, Colorado State 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.