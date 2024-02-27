The Colorado State Rams are set to host the Nevada Wolf Pack in a Mountain West Conference showdown on Tuesday, February at Moby Arena. CSU is 20-8 overall and 14-1 at home, while Nevada is 22-6 overall and 6-3 on the road. The Rams are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to UNLV 66-60 in their last outing. The Wolf Pack are looking to win their fourth straight after defeating San Jose State 84-63 on Friday. Nevada is 18-9, while CSU is 15-11 against the spread this season.

Tip-off in Fort Collins is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Colorado State is favored by 7 points in the latest Colorado State vs. Nevada odds, and the over/under is 138.5 points.

Colorado State vs. Nevada spread: Colorado State -7

Colorado State vs. Nevada over/under: 138.5 points

Colorado State vs. Nevada money line: Colorado State: -350, Nevada: +276

What you need to know about Colorado State

Colorado State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 66-60 to the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, extending their losing streak to two games. The Rams received strong performances in the loss from Isaiah Stevens, who scored 18 points along with six assists, and Nique Clifford, who scored 10 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Stevens remains a candidate to win Mountain West Conference Player of the Year. He enters Tuesday averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Clifford has also been outstanding for the Rams, averaging 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

What you need to know about Nevada

Meanwhile, Nevada had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They were the clear victor by a 84-63 margin over the San Jose State Spartans. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Nevada to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nick Davidson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Nevada is 9-4 against the spread in road games this season. The Wolf Pack are coached by Steve Alford, who is no stranger to success in the Mountain West. In six seasons at New Mexico, Alford led the Lobos to a 155-52 overall record with three NCAA Tournament appearances, four regular season conference championships, and two MWC Tournament championships.

How to make Colorado State vs. Nevada picks

