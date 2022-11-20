Who's Playing

Penn State @ Colorado State

Current Records: Penn State 4-1; Colorado State 4-2

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will square off against the Colorado State Rams at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at TD Arena.

It was close but no cigar for the Nittany Lions as they fell 61-59 to the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Friday. A silver lining for Penn State was the play of guard Andrew Funk, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 21 points. Funk's performance made up for a slower game against the Furman Paladins this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, Colorado State came up short against the College of Charleston Cougars this past Friday, falling 74-64. Guard Isaiah Rivera (15 points) was the top scorer for the Rams.

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.