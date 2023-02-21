A Mountain West Conference battle is on tap between the Colorado State Rams (12-15) and the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (21-5) on Tuesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego. The Aztecs are 13-1 at home, while Colorado State is 4-5 on the road. San Diego State enters this matchup on a four-game winning streak after defeating Fresno State 45-43 on Feb. 15. The Rams are also coming off a win over Fresno State, with theirs coming on Feb. 18 by a score of 60-57. Colorado State is 10-16 and San Diego State is 11-12-2 against the spread this season. The game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

Tip-off is at 11 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are favored by 11 points in the latest San Diego State vs. Colorado State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 135.5.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State spread: San Diego State -11

San Diego State vs. Colorado State over/under: 136 points

San Diego State vs. Colorado State money line: San Diego State -650, Colorado State +460

What you need to know about San Diego State

It was a close one, but last Wednesday the Aztecs sidestepped the Fresno State Bulldogs for a 45-43 win. The victory improved San Diego State's conference record to 12-2, which keeps them a full game ahead of Boise State in the race for the Mountain West regular season title.

Guard Matt Bradley led the way for the Aztecs against Fresno State, scoring 10 points to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Bradley has been San Diego State's best player and top leader all season. The 6-foot-4 senior is averaging 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

What you need to know about Colorado State

Speaking of close games: Colorado State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Fresno State 60-57. The top scorer for Colorado State was guard Isaiah Stevens (17 points). The win was the Rams' second in three tries, bringing their conference mark to 4-10.

The Rams are going through a transition year, but have shown grit in recent weeks. Seniors John Tonje and Stevens, two key players from last year's NCAA Tournament team, lead the way for Colorado State. Tonje averages 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while Stevens has per game averages of 18.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds.

