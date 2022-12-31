Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Colorado State

Current Records: San Jose State 10-4; Colorado State 8-6

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams are 13-0 against the San Jose State Spartans since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Rams and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. SJSU will be strutting in after a win while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Colorado State's 2022 ended with an 88-69 defeat against the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday. Guard Isaiah Stevens had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, SJSU was expected to lose against the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Spartans capped 2022 off with a 75-72 victory over UNLV. SJSU's forward Robert Vaihola looked sharp as he had nine points along with 13 boards.

Colorado State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while SJSU has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Colorado State is now 8-6 while SJSU sits at 10-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado State comes into the contest boasting the 24th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.8. Less enviably, the Spartans are stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against SJSU.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 8-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last eight years.