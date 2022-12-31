Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Colorado State
Current Records: San Jose State 10-4; Colorado State 8-6
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams are 13-0 against the San Jose State Spartans since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Rams and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. SJSU will be strutting in after a win while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a loss.
Colorado State's 2022 ended with an 88-69 defeat against the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday. Guard Isaiah Stevens had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, SJSU was expected to lose against the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Spartans capped 2022 off with a 75-72 victory over UNLV. SJSU's forward Robert Vaihola looked sharp as he had nine points along with 13 boards.
Colorado State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while SJSU has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
Colorado State is now 8-6 while SJSU sits at 10-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado State comes into the contest boasting the 24th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.8. Less enviably, the Spartans are stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against SJSU.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Rams are a big 8-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last eight years.
- Jan 15, 2022 - Colorado State 78 vs. San Jose State 42
- Jan 16, 2021 - Colorado State 88 vs. San Jose State 61
- Jan 14, 2021 - Colorado State 90 vs. San Jose State 57
- Feb 22, 2020 - Colorado State 78 vs. San Jose State 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - Colorado State 81 vs. San Jose State 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Colorado State 91 vs. San Jose State 70
- Feb 10, 2018 - Colorado State 90 vs. San Jose State 79
- Dec 30, 2017 - Colorado State 59 vs. San Jose State 52
- Jan 25, 2017 - Colorado State 81 vs. San Jose State 72
- Jan 04, 2017 - Colorado State 76 vs. San Jose State 71
- Mar 09, 2016 - Colorado State 80 vs. San Jose State 61
- Jan 27, 2016 - Colorado State 74 vs. San Jose State 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Colorado State 85 vs. San Jose State 84