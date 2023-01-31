Who's Playing

UNLV @ Colorado State

Current Records: UNLV 14-7; Colorado State 10-12

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Colorado State Rams are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. UNLV and the Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moby Arena. UNLV should still be riding high after a win, while Colorado State will be looking to right the ship.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UNLV beat the Nevada Wolf Pack 68-62 this past Saturday. The top scorers for UNLV were guard EJ Harkless (18 points) and guard Justin Webster (17 points).

Meanwhile, a victory for Colorado State just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 80-59 loss to the Boise State Broncos. Guard John Tonje had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.

The Rebels are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

UNLV is now 14-7 while Colorado State sits at 10-12. UNLV is 10-3 after wins this year, and Colorado State is 4-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State and UNLV both have seven wins in their last 14 games.