Who's Playing
UNLV @ Colorado State
Current Records: UNLV 14-7; Colorado State 10-12
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels and the Colorado State Rams are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. UNLV and the Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moby Arena. UNLV should still be riding high after a win, while Colorado State will be looking to right the ship.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UNLV beat the Nevada Wolf Pack 68-62 this past Saturday. The top scorers for UNLV were guard EJ Harkless (18 points) and guard Justin Webster (17 points).
Meanwhile, a victory for Colorado State just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 80-59 loss to the Boise State Broncos. Guard John Tonje had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.
The Rebels are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
UNLV is now 14-7 while Colorado State sits at 10-12. UNLV is 10-3 after wins this year, and Colorado State is 4-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Colorado State and UNLV both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Colorado State 82 vs. UNLV 81
- Feb 19, 2022 - UNLV 72 vs. Colorado State 51
- Jan 28, 2022 - UNLV 88 vs. Colorado State 74
- Jan 09, 2021 - Colorado State 83 vs. UNLV 80
- Jan 07, 2021 - Colorado State 74 vs. UNLV 71
- Feb 18, 2020 - UNLV 80 vs. Colorado State 56
- Feb 01, 2020 - Colorado State 95 vs. UNLV 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - UNLV 65 vs. Colorado State 60
- Jan 02, 2019 - UNLV 78 vs. Colorado State 76
- Jan 20, 2018 - UNLV 79 vs. Colorado State 74
- Feb 04, 2017 - Colorado State 69 vs. UNLV 49
- Dec 28, 2016 - Colorado State 91 vs. UNLV 77
- Feb 13, 2016 - UNLV 87 vs. Colorado State 80
- Jan 06, 2016 - Colorado State 66 vs. UNLV 65