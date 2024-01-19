The UNLV Rebels head east to take on the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena in a Mountain West Conference basketball matchup on Friday. CSU is 14-3 overall and 9-1 at home, while UNLV is 9-7 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Rebels are coming off an impressive 68-64 road win over Boise State on Tuesday, while the Rams are looking to win their second straight after beating Air Force 78-69 in overtime in their last outing. CSU is 9-6 and UNLV is 8-6 against the spread this season.

Colo. State vs. UNLV spread: Colo. State -7

Colo. State vs. UNLV over/under: 145 points

Colo. State vs. UNLV money line: Colo. State: -330, UNLV: +257

What you need to know about Colorado State

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Colorado State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They came out on top against Air Force, winning by a score of 78-69. CSU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Joel Scott, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Stevens, who scored 12 points along with nine assists.

Stevens, CSU's all-time leading scorer, remains an All-American candidate for the Rams. The fifth-year senior from Allen, Tex. is averaging 17.1 points, 7.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. His supporting cast includes Nique Clifford (13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game), Patrick Cartier (12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game), and Scott (11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game). Colorado State climbed to as high as No. 13 in the national polls earlier this season before losing back-to-back games to Utah State and Boise State last week. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about UNLV

Even though UNLV has not done well against Boise State recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Rebels managed a 68-64 victory over the Broncos. UNLV can attribute much of their success to Justin Webster, who scored 15 points, and Rob Whaley Jr., who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

UNLV enters this matchup with a 8-6 record overall and a 4-4 record on the road against the spread this season. The Rebels have been playing particularly well as of late, notching wins over New Mexico and Boise State, and pushing No. 16 Utah State to the brink before losing 87-86. UNLV has five players averaging double figures, led by Kalib Boone (13.3), Luis Rodriguez (12.9), and Dedan Thomas Jr. (12.1). See which team to pick here.

