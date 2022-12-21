Who's Playing

USC @ Colorado State

Current Records: USC 9-3; Colorado State 8-4

What to Know

The USC Trojans will take on the Colorado State Rams in a holiday battle at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Footprint Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Sunday USC sidestepped the Auburn Tigers for a 74-71 victory. The Trojans can attribute much of their success to guard Boogie Ellis, who had 28 points.

Speaking of close games: Colorado State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Saint Mary's Gaels 62-60. It was another big night for Colorado State's guard Isaiah Stevens, who had 23 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, USC is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

USC is now 9-3 while the Rams sit at 8-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trojans have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38%, which places them 20th in college basketball. But Colorado State enters the contest with a 51.40% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.