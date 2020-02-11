Colorado State vs. Utah State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Colorado State vs. Utah State basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah State @ Colorado State
Current Records: Utah State 19-7; Colorado State 17-8
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams haven't won a game against the Utah State Aggies since Jan. 10 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Colorado State and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. Colorado State is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Rams beat the Fresno State Bulldogs 80-70 last Tuesday. Colorado State's forward Nico Carvacho was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds. Carvacho has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Meanwhile, Utah State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Boise State Broncos this past Saturday, winning 70-61. Center Neemias Queta was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Aggies, picking up 21 points in addition to eight boards and five blocks.
The wins brought Colorado State up to 17-8 and Utah State to 19-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Colorado State enters the contest with a 47.30% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball. But Utah State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 20th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $11.68
Odds
The Aggies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
Utah State have won six out of their last nine games against Colorado State.
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah State 77 vs. Colorado State 61
- Mar 05, 2019 - Utah State 100 vs. Colorado State 96
- Jan 19, 2019 - Utah State 87 vs. Colorado State 72
- Mar 07, 2018 - Utah State 76 vs. Colorado State 65
- Jan 10, 2018 - Colorado State 84 vs. Utah State 75
- Feb 07, 2017 - Colorado State 69 vs. Utah State 52
- Jan 21, 2017 - Colorado State 64 vs. Utah State 56
- Feb 17, 2016 - Utah State 72 vs. Colorado State 59
- Jan 16, 2016 - Utah State 96 vs. Colorado State 92
