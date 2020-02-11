Colorado State vs. Utah State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah State @ Colorado State

Current Records: Utah State 19-7; Colorado State 17-8

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams haven't won a game against the Utah State Aggies since Jan. 10 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Colorado State and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Moby Arena. Colorado State is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Rams beat the Fresno State Bulldogs 80-70 last Tuesday. Colorado State's forward Nico Carvacho was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds. Carvacho has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Meanwhile, Utah State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Boise State Broncos this past Saturday, winning 70-61. Center Neemias Queta was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Aggies, picking up 21 points in addition to eight boards and five blocks.

The wins brought Colorado State up to 17-8 and Utah State to 19-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Colorado State enters the contest with a 47.30% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball. But Utah State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 20th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $11.68

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Utah State have won six out of their last nine games against Colorado State.