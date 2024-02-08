The Colorado Buffaloes will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Pac-12 matchup on Thursday. Colorado is 15-7 overall and 12-0 at home, while Arizona State is 11-11 overall and 2-4 on the road. Arizona State defeated Colorado, 76-73, at home in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo. Colorado is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Colorado vs. Arizona State odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is set at 148.5 points. Before entering any Arizona State vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Colorado vs. Arizona State spread: Colorado -14.5

Colorado vs. Arizona State over/under: 148.5 points

Colorado vs. Arizona State money line: Colorado: -1253, Arizona State: +758

ASU: Arizona State is 2-2 ATS as a road underdog this season

COL: Colorado is 9-3 ATS at home this season

What you need to know about Arizona State

Arizona State enters on a four-game losing streak and dropping six of its last seven contests. The Sun Devils are 5-6 in Pac-12 play and each of their last four losses have come by at least nine points. Junior guard Frankie Collins leads the team in scoring (13.5 points per game) with Jose Perez adding 12.9 ppg.

Perez, a senior guard, was averaging 18.3 ppg over his previous four contests entering Arizona State's last game against Cal, but he only scored one point over 14 minutes and didn't play in the second half for what coach Bobby Hurley called "a minor incident." Perez is expected to play on Thursday. Arizona State is sixth in conference games in points allowed (74.4 ppg) and will rely on a strong defensive effort on Thursday.

What you need to know about Colorado

Colorado enters off back-to-back losses, which snapped a four-game winning streak. Both those losses came on the road though as the Buffaloes return home, where they've gone 12-0 this season. Colorado is 5-0 at home compared to 1-6 on the road in Pac-12 games this season as the location has made all the difference to the Buffaloes' success.

Colorado has won its home conference matchups by an average margin of 14 points, including a 90-57 win over Oregon State in its last home contest. Junior guard KJ Simpson is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game for Colorado with Tristan da Silva adding 15.3 ppg this season. Colorado averages the third-most rebounds and allows the third-fewest ppg (73.5) in conference games this season, including surrendering just 64.2 ppg at home in their five conference matchups this year.

