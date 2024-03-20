The Boise State Broncos seek their first victory in the Big Dance in program history Wednesday when they face the Colorado Buffaloes in a 2024 First Four showdown. The Broncos and Buffaloes each used late-season surges and earned No. 10 seeds for Wednesday's contest, with the winner moving on to face No. 7-seed Florida in the South Region. The Broncos have reached the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season but are still seeking their first March Madness win in program history, while Colorado has netted 11 NCAA Tournament wins.

Tipoff is set for 9:10 p.m. ET from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The Buffaloes are 2.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 141 in the latest Colorado vs. Boise State odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Boise State vs. Colorado picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado vs. Boise State in the First Four 2024. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Boise State vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Boise State spread: Colorado -2.5

Colorado vs. Boise State over/under: 141

Colorado vs. Boise State money line: Colorado -148, Boise State +124

CU: The Buffaloes have won 20 of 25 games this season in which they were favored.

BSU: The Broncos are 15-8 against the spread in their past 23 games.

Why Colorado can cover

The mindset of teams regarding their seeding line and NCAA Tournament game venue can play a big part in their motivation, and there's little doubt this edge belongs to Colorado. Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said he knew his team was something of a longshot heading into the conference tournament, and he wasn't even sure that an appearance in the title game would be enough to be included in the field.

Boyle told the media he had a feeling that if the Buffaloes were included, there was a decent chance they would have to play in the First Four. He not only doesn't mind but said getting the nod among the last teams considered helps make up for numerous years he felt Colorado deserved a spot but was left at home.

"I knew this would be a possibility of playing on a Wednesday, and we are, but we're excited. It's like a new life. It's like being reborn," Boyle said.

Conversely, video of Boise State's reaction to being pegged for the First Four showed the Broncos recoiling in disbelief and disappointment as they apparently believed they were a lock to be included in the main 64-team field.

Why Boise State can cover

The Broncos played a difficult non-conference schedule in hopes of both building equity toward a strong NCAA Tournament resume along with preparing for the rugged competition in the Mountain West. They had mixed results, as a win over West Coast Conference champion St. Mary's became the gem of their resume but was offset by losses to the likes of Virginia Tech, Clemson, Butler and Washington State.

Still, Boise State used one of the most experienced rosters in the Mountain West to finish 13-5, just one game behind Utah State while consistently fielding an efficient club on both sides of the floor. In fact, Boise State and Nevada were the only Mountain West programs to rank the top five for both total offense and defense in the conference. The Broncos ranked No. 5 in scoring at 75.8 points per game and No. 3 in scoring defense (67.5 ppg).

Versatile junior forward Tyson Degenhart, who was named to the Mountain West all-conference first team, leads the way with averages of 17 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Junior forward O'Mar Stanley is shooting 55.1% from the field while posting averages of 13 points and 6.4 rebounds. He was named to the all-conference second team.

How to make Boise State vs. Colorado picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points.

