The Colorado Buffaloes and the California Golden Bears are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes are 9-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while California is 6-7 overall and 0-5 on the road. The Buffaloes have an 8-4 mark against the spread this season. California is 5-7 ATS.

Colorado vs. California spread: Colorado -15

Colorado vs. California over-under: 135 points

Colorado vs. California money line: Colorado -1600; California +850

What you need to know about Colorado

Colorado was able to grind out a solid victory over the Utah Utes on Monday, winning 65-58. Colorado forward Jabari Walker filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds. McKinley Wright IV leads the team with 15.4 ppg and also dishes out 5.1 assists per contest. Forward Jeriah Horne averages 10.7 points and leads the team in rebounding (5.9).

Colorado is tough to beat at home. The Buffaloes are undefeated in Boulder this season and they upset then-No. 17 Oregon at home on Jan. 7. Colorado is also 5-1 against the spread at home this season.

What you need to know about California

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, California beat the Washington Huskies 84-78 on Saturday. California can attribute much of its success to forward Andre Kelly, who had 22 points. That win snapped a three-game losing streak for Cal.

And while the Golden Bears are near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings at 1-5 in conference play, they've kept games relatively competitive, which bodes well for their chances to stay within this 15-point spread. They've only lost one game by more than 13 points this season -- a 76-56 setback at UCLA on Dec. 6.

