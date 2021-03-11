The No. 11-seeded California Golden Bears and the No. 3-seeded Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off in a 2021 Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals matchup at 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. The teams split their regular season matchups.

Colorado vs. California spread: Colorado -14

Colorado vs. California over-under: 133 points

What you need to know about Colorado

The Buffaloes didn't have too much trouble with the Arizona State Sun Devils at home last week in a 75-61 win. McKinley Wright IV had 24 points. He scored 17 in the second half. Jeriah Horne double-doubled on 12 points and 12 rebounds. An 8-0 run when the game was tied at 39 put the Buffaloes comfortably ahead to stay.

Colorado won four consecutive games to finish the regular season. The Buffaloes have won seven of eight Pac-12 tourney matchups as the higher seeded team. Colorado is 3-0 all-time vs. California in the Pac-12 tournament.

What you need to know about California

The Golden Bears took down the Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 conference tournament opener on Wednesday, 76-58. Matt Bradley scored 19 points and six assists and grabbed six rebounds. California became just the second No. 11 seed to win a game in the tourney. Andre Kelly had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Golden Bears have won both of their Pac-12 tourney games under Mark Fox. California upset Colorado on Feb. 13, 71-62. Bradley scored a career-high 29 points in the win. It was only one of two wins in the Golden Bears' final 13 regular season games.

