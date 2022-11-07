Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Colorado

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at CU Events Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Highlanders were on the positive side of .500 (16-12) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Colorado ended up 21-12 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 76-68.

Since the experts predict a loss, California Riverside will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.