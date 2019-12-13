Colorado vs. Colorado State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 13 predictions from top computer model

The Colorado State Rams will take on the No. 24 Colorado Buffaloes at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Moby Arena. Colorado State is 7-5 overall and 4-2 at home, while Colorado is 7-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The two rival programs have split their last 10 meetings straight-up and against the spread, but it's Colorado State that has dominated the rivalry recently. The Rams have covered the last three meetings and won two of those games outright as underdogs. This season, Colorado State is 5-7 against the spread, while Colorado is 2-6-1 against the number. The Buffaloes are favored by 6.5 in the latest Colorado State vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under is 140. Before entering any Colorado State vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Rams narrowly escaped with a win against South Dakota State, 72-68, on Monday. Forward Nico Carvacho (12 points), guard Kris Martin (12 points) and guard Kendle Moore (10 points) were the top scorers for Colorado State. The Rams are now 4-2 in home games and are shooting an impressive 48.9 percent from the floor at Moby Arena this season. Carvacho leads the Rams in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Against a guard-laden roster like Colorado's, expect Colorado State to look to get the ball inside to its 6-foot-11 center often.

Meanwhile, Colorado fell 79-76 to Northern Iowa on Tuesday. Forward Lucas Siewert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points. Tad Boyle's squad has lost two games in a row and has struggled to shoot the ball (40.6 percent from the floor) despite having one of the most talented and experienced guard rotations in the nation. However, they've made up for that with aggressive on-the-ball defense. The Buffaloes force turnovers on 22.5 percent of opponents' possessions, good for 14th-best in the nation.

