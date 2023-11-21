The Florida State Seminoles will face off against the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes on Tuesday in the 2023 Sunshine Slam. Colorado is 4-0 overall, while Florida State is 3-1 overall. This is the championship game of the Beach Bracket half of the Sunshine Slam 2023, and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Buffaloes are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Colorado odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 152 points. Before entering any Colorado vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 season on an 88-57 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Colorado vs. FSU. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for FSU vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Florida State spread: Colorado -4.5

Colorado vs. Florida State over/under: 152 points

Colorado vs. Florida State money line: Colorado: -200, Florida State: +165

What you need to know about Florida State

Winning is just a little bit easier when your 3-point shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, a fact Florida State proved on Monday. It walked away with a 83-75 victory over the UNLV Rebels. The win was just what Florida State needed coming off of a 89-68 defeat in its prior contest.

Florida State can attribute much of its success to Jamir Watkins, who scored 19 points to go along with eight assists. Another player making a difference was Cam Corhen, who scored 14 points. Corhen and Watkins are two of three FSU players averaging in between 13 and 14 points per game, along with Darin Green Jr. Along with their trio of scorers, the Seminoles also bring it defensively, ranking 22nd nationally with 10.5 steals per game.

What you need to know about Colorado

Meanwhile, Colorado put another one in the bag on Monday to keep its perfect season alive. The Buffs came out on top against the Richmond Spiders by a score of 64-59. Colorado's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was KJ Simpson, who scored 23 points, while J'Vonne Hadley had a solid all-around game with six points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

The Buffaloes have a highly efficient offense which ranks second nationally in 3-point percentage (48.6%) and 15th in field-goal percentage (52.9%). Simpson, who made All-Pac-12 Second-Team last year, is averaging 20 PPG this season, which ranks fifth in the conference. Tristan Da Silva, who made the conference first-team last year, is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

How to make Colorado vs. Florida State picks

