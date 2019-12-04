Colorado vs. Loyola Marymount live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Colorado vs. Loyola Marymount basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 20 Colorado (home) vs. Loyola Marymount (away)
Current Records: Colorado 6-0; Loyola Marymount 3-4
What to Know
The #20 Colorado Buffaloes have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Loyola Marymount Lions at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CU Events Center. Colorado is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Buffaloes took down the Sacramento State Hornets 59-45 on Saturday. G Tyler Bey was the offensive standout of the game for the Buffaloes, as he dropped a double-double on 17 rebounds and 11 points. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Bey.
Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (29) and won 61-51 over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
The Buffaloes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Their wins bumped the Buffaloes to 6-0 and Loyola Marymount to 3-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Lions.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 122
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
