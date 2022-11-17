The Colorado Buffaloes will look to build on their early season upset when they face the Massachusetts Minutemen during the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday afternoon. Colorado suffered a disappointing loss at Grambling last Friday, but it bounced back with a 78-66 win over then-No. 11 Tennessee. UMass has split its first two games this season, losing to Towson by 12 points last Thursday in its most recent outing.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. The Buffaloes are favored by 5 points in the latest Massachusetts vs. Colorado odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 147.5. Before entering any Colorado vs. Massachusetts picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado vs. UMass. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UMass vs. Colorado:

Massachusetts vs. Colorado spread: Colorado -5

Massachusetts vs. Colorado over/under: 147.5 points

Massachusetts vs. Colorado money line: Massachusetts +190, Colorado -230

Massachusetts vs. Colorado picks: See picks here

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle has been shaking up his lineup throughout the first few games of the season, which paid off when the Buffaloes knocked off No. 11 Tennessee as 15.5-point underdogs last Sunday. Sophomore guard KJ Simpson scored 23 points and completed his double-double with 10 rebounds, knocking down 7 of 16 shot attempts from the floor. Tristan da Silva added 14 points for Colorado, which shot 43.5% from the floor.

The Buffaloes put together an inspired performance defensively in that win, holding Tennessee to a 25.4% mark from the floor. They were dominant in the second half, outscoring the Vols 46-32 and leading by as many as 14 points. Colorado has gone 18-2 in its last 20 games in the month of November and has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games overall.

Why Massachusetts can cover

UMass should continue to improve as the season goes on under first-year head coach Frank Martin. He is likely going to move his lineup around on Thursday after reserves Isaac Kante and Matt Cross were the team's top scorers in their last game. Kante, a senior forward, has now scored exactly 13 points in each of his first two games to go along with 5.0 rebounds per game.

Colorado has been wildly inconsistent, losing to Grambling as a 15-point favorite last Friday. The Buffaloes responded with their win over Tennessee as underdogs, but they have not proven that they are worth backing as favorites. UMass has covered the spread in five of its last six games, and Colorado is having to play an early afternoon game multiple time zones away from home.

How to make Colorado vs. Massachusetts picks

The model has simulated Massachusetts vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado vs. UMass? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the UMass vs. Colorado spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,200 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.