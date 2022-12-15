Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Colorado

Current Records: North Alabama 6-4; Colorado 5-5

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will stay at home another game and welcome the North Alabama Lions at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 15 at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Colorado took their contest against the Colorado State Rams last week by a conclusive 93-65 score. Four players on Colorado scored in the double digits: guard KJ Simpson (27), forward Tristan da Silva (15), guard Nique Clifford (13), and guard Luke O'Brien (10).

Meanwhile, North Alabama bagged a 71-63 win over the Alabama State Hornets last Wednesday.

This next game looks promising for Colorado, who are favored by a full 21.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Colorado to 5-5 and the Lions to 6-4. Last Thursday the Buffaloes relied heavily on KJ Simpson, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points. It will be up to North Alabama's defense to limit his damage Thursday.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.