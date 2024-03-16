The No. 4 seed Oregon Ducks (22-11) will try to get off the NCAA Tournament bubble when they face the No. 3 seed Colorado Buffaloes (24-9) in the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament title game on Saturday night. Oregon took down top seed Arizona in the semifinals on Friday, keeping its March Madness hopes alive. Colorado is considered to be safely in the field as an at-large bid after knocking off No. 2 seed Washington State on Friday. The Buffaloes swept the regular-season series between these teams, including a 79-75 road win last Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Buffaloes are favored by 2 points in the latest Colorado vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is 143.5 points.

Colorado vs. Oregon spread: Colorado -2

Colorado vs. Oregon over/under: 143.5 points

Colorado vs. Oregon money line: Colorado -140, Oregon +117

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak, including a road win at Oregon as a 3-point underdog. The Buffaloes took control of third place in the standings with that victory, avoiding a matchup with Arizona in this tournament. Senior forward Tristan da Silva had 22 points, while senior guard J'Vonne Hadley posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

They have extended their winning streak to eight games this week, beating No. 6 seed Utah and No. 2 seed Washington State to advance to the title game. Junior guard KJ Simpson had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win over the Cougars. Colorado has covered the spread in five of its last seven games, while Oregon has only covered once in its last seven games.

Why Oregon can cover

While Colorado appears to be safely in the NCAA Tournament field, Oregon is still on the outside looking in according to most projections. The Ducks have given themselves a chance to claim an automatic bid after knocking off No. 1 seed Arizona as 12.5-point underdogs on Friday. Arizona was trying to become the first team to three-peat as Pac-12 Tournament champions since 2002.

Freshman guard Jackson Shelstad had 21 points on 7 of 16 shooting, while senior guard Jermaine Couisnard had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Senior center N'Faly Dante added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Oregon knows it needs a win to guarantee a March Madness bid, so it will be fighting until the very end on Saturday night. See which team to pick here.

