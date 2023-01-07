Who's Playing
Oregon State @ Colorado
Current Records: Oregon State 7-8; Colorado 10-6
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers lost both of their matches to the Colorado Buffaloes last season on scores of 63-86 and 64-90, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oregon State is on the road again Saturday and plays against Colorado at 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes will be strutting in after a victory while the Beavers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Oregon State ended up a good deal behind the Utah Utes when they played on Thursday, losing 79-60.
Meanwhile, everything went Colorado's way against the Oregon Ducks on Thursday as they made off with a 68-41 win. Forward Tristan da Silva took over for Colorado, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to seven boards.
Oregon State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Oregon State's defeat took them down to 7-8 while Colorado's victory pulled them up to 10-6. Da Silva will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 30 points along with seven rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Oregon State's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Colorado have won nine out of their last 14 games against Oregon State.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Colorado 90 vs. Oregon State 64
- Feb 05, 2022 - Colorado 86 vs. Oregon State 63
- Mar 13, 2021 - Oregon State 70 vs. Colorado 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Colorado 61 vs. Oregon State 57
- Feb 08, 2021 - Colorado 78 vs. Oregon State 49
- Feb 15, 2020 - Colorado 69 vs. Oregon State 47
- Jan 05, 2020 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 68
- Mar 14, 2019 - Colorado 73 vs. Oregon State 58
- Jan 31, 2019 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 74
- Dec 29, 2017 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 57
- Feb 16, 2017 - Colorado 60 vs. Oregon State 52
- Jan 26, 2017 - Colorado 85 vs. Oregon State 78
- Feb 06, 2016 - Oregon State 60 vs. Colorado 56
- Jan 13, 2016 - Colorado 71 vs. Oregon State 54