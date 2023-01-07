Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Colorado

Current Records: Oregon State 7-8; Colorado 10-6

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers lost both of their matches to the Colorado Buffaloes last season on scores of 63-86 and 64-90, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oregon State is on the road again Saturday and plays against Colorado at 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes will be strutting in after a victory while the Beavers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Oregon State ended up a good deal behind the Utah Utes when they played on Thursday, losing 79-60.

Meanwhile, everything went Colorado's way against the Oregon Ducks on Thursday as they made off with a 68-41 win. Forward Tristan da Silva took over for Colorado, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to seven boards.

Oregon State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oregon State's defeat took them down to 7-8 while Colorado's victory pulled them up to 10-6. Da Silva will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 30 points along with seven rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Oregon State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Colorado have won nine out of their last 14 games against Oregon State.