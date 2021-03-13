A 2021 Pac-12 Conference Tournament championship battle is on tap between the No. 5-seed Oregon State Beavers and the No. 3-seed Colorado Buffaloes at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Oregon State is 16-12, while the Buffaloes are 22-7. Colorado won both regular season meetings between the teams.

The Buffaloes are favored by nine points in the latest Colorado vs. Oregon State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 131.5.

Colorado vs. Oregon State spread: Colorado -9

Colorado vs. Oregon State over-under: 131.5 points

Colorado vs. Oregon State money line: Colorado -440; Oregon State +340

COL: 17-12 ATS this season

OSU: 9-3 ATS this season when playing away from home

What you need to know about Colorado

On Friday, Colorado topped the Southern California Trojans in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals, 72-70. D'Shawn Schwartz dunked a McKinley Wright IV miss with 3.3 seconds remaining for the win. Wright had 24 points and five rebounds. Jeriah Horne scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Colorado's bench outscored Southern California's reserves, 31-12. The Buffaloes have won six consecutive games. Colorado has advanced to the Pac-12 title game for the second time, with its other appearance coming in 2012.

What you need to know about Oregon State

Meanwhile, Oregon State rolled to a 75-64 Pac-12 semifinals win over the the top-seeded Oregon Ducks on Friday. Five players scored in double digits: Ethan Thompson (16 points), Rodrigue Andela (13), Zach Reichle (12), Warith Alatishe (12), and Jarod Lucas (11). Thompson tied a career high with five three-pointers and Alatishe had 12 rebounds.

The Beavers advanced to the Pac-12 tourney finals for the first time since 1988. Oregon State lost all three previous Pac-12 tourney matchups with Colorado. Alatishe has scored in double figures in eight of his last 10 games and has recorded a double-double in three of the last four games.

How to make Oregon State vs. Colorado picks

