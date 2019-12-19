Colorado vs. Prairie View A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Colorado

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 3-7; Colorado 8-2

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to the Colorado Buffaloes' court at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- the Loyola Marymount Lions prevailed over Prairie View A&M 79-76 last week. A silver lining for Prairie View A&M was the play of G Darius Williams, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Colorado was able to grind out a solid win over the Colorado State Rams last Friday, winning 56-48. Colorado's G Shane Gatling filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points.

Prairie View A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Colorado's victory lifted them to 8-2 while Prairie View A&M's defeat dropped them down to 3-7. We'll see if the Buffaloes can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.