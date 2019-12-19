Colorado vs. Prairie View A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Colorado vs. Prairie View A&M basketball game
Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Colorado
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 3-7; Colorado 8-2
What to Know
The Prairie View A&M Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to the Colorado Buffaloes' court at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- the Loyola Marymount Lions prevailed over Prairie View A&M 79-76 last week. A silver lining for Prairie View A&M was the play of G Darius Williams, who had 25 points.
Meanwhile, Colorado was able to grind out a solid win over the Colorado State Rams last Friday, winning 56-48. Colorado's G Shane Gatling filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points.
Prairie View A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Colorado's victory lifted them to 8-2 while Prairie View A&M's defeat dropped them down to 3-7. We'll see if the Buffaloes can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
