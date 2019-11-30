Colorado vs. Sacramento State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Colorado vs. Sacramento State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 21 Colorado (home) vs. Sacramento State (away)
Current Records: Colorado 5-0; Sacramento State 4-0
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the #21 Colorado Buffaloes at 9 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Sacramento State took down the Pepperdine Waves 77-72 on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for the Hornets than G Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa, who really brought his A game. He had 23 points.
As for Colorado, Colorado has more to be thankful for after their game against the Clemson Tigers. Colorado also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 71-67 over Clemson. The Buffaloes got double-digit scores from four players: G Tyler Bey (18), G D'Shawn Schwartz (12), F Evan Battey (11), and G McKinley Wright IV (10).
The Hornets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Hornets took a serious blow against the Buffaloes when the teams last met three seasons ago, falling 90-53. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.12
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 17-point favorite against the Hornets.
Bettors have moved against the Buffaloes slightly, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 19-point favorite.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 11, 2016 - Colorado 90 vs. Sacramento State 53
