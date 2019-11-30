Colorado vs. Sacramento State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 21 Colorado (home) vs. Sacramento State (away)

Current Records: Colorado 5-0; Sacramento State 4-0

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the #21 Colorado Buffaloes at 9 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Sacramento State took down the Pepperdine Waves 77-72 on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for the Hornets than G Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa, who really brought his A game. He had 23 points.

As for Colorado, Colorado has more to be thankful for after their game against the Clemson Tigers. Colorado also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 71-67 over Clemson. The Buffaloes got double-digit scores from four players: G Tyler Bey (18), G D'Shawn Schwartz (12), F Evan Battey (11), and G McKinley Wright IV (10).

The Hornets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Hornets took a serious blow against the Buffaloes when the teams last met three seasons ago, falling 90-53. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.12

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 17-point favorite against the Hornets.

Bettors have moved against the Buffaloes slightly, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.