Colorado vs. Sacramento State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 21 Colorado (home) vs. Sacramento State (away)

Current Records: Colorado 5-0; Sacramento State 4-0

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the #21 Colorado Buffaloes at 9 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Sacramento State skips in on four wins and Colorado on five.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Sacramento State took down the Pepperdine Waves 77-72 on Saturday. Sacramento State's G Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa was one of the most active players for the team as he had 23 points.

As for Colorado, the Buffaloes have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Clemson Tigers. Colorado also played a game with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 71-67 over Clemson. The Buffaloes got double-digit scores from four players: G Tyler Bey (18), G D'Shawn Schwartz (12), F Evan Battey (11), and G McKinley Wright IV (10).

The Hornets took a serious blow against the Buffaloes when the teams last met three seasons ago, falling 90-53. Can the Hornets avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.