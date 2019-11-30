Colorado vs. Sacramento State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Colorado vs. Sacramento State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 21 Colorado (home) vs. Sacramento State (away)
Current Records: Colorado 5-0; Sacramento State 4-0
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the #21 Colorado Buffaloes at 9 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Sacramento State skips in on four wins and Colorado on five.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Sacramento State took down the Pepperdine Waves 77-72 on Saturday. Sacramento State's G Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa was one of the most active players for the team as he had 23 points.
As for Colorado, the Buffaloes have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Clemson Tigers. Colorado also played a game with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 71-67 over Clemson. The Buffaloes got double-digit scores from four players: G Tyler Bey (18), G D'Shawn Schwartz (12), F Evan Battey (11), and G McKinley Wright IV (10).
The Hornets took a serious blow against the Buffaloes when the teams last met three seasons ago, falling 90-53. Can the Hornets avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 11, 2016 - Colorado 90 vs. Sacramento State 53
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
The Wolverines win the tournament title by beating top-10 teams in back-to-back games
-
Podcast: Impressive start for Michigan
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss which team should be No. 1 in Monday's AP poll
-
Markus Howard scores 51 in win over USC
Howard made history in a monstrous win over the Trojans on Friday evening
-
Oregon-UNC delayed as game ball missing
You don't see this every day
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces test
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 6-0 with five double-digit victories and Michigan joins the top...
-
Inside SFA's upset of No. 1 Duke
Beating the Blue Devils was incredible on its own, but there's so much more to Stephen F. Austin's...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...