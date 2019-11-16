Colorado vs. San Diego: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. San Diego (away)

Current Records: Colorado 1-0; San Diego 2-2

Last Season Records: Colorado 21-12; San Diego 21-14

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Colorado Buffaloes at 10 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

San Diego strolled past the Weber State Wildcats with points to spare, taking the game 71-56.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Colorado took down the Arizona State Sun Devils 81-71 last week. Colorado got double-digit scores from four players: G McKinley Wright IV (17), G Tyler Bey (15), G D'Shawn Schwartz (15), and F Evan Battey (11).

San Diego is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Toreros didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Buffaloes when the two teams last met in November of last year, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory. Will San Diego repeat their success, or does Colorado have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 18-point favorite against the Toreros.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

San Diego have won both of the games they've played against Colorado in the last five years.