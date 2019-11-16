Colorado vs. San Diego: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Colorado vs. San Diego basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado (home) vs. San Diego (away)
Current Records: Colorado 1-0; San Diego 2-2
Last Season Records: Colorado 21-12; San Diego 21-14
What to Know
The San Diego Toreros are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Colorado Buffaloes at 10 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
San Diego strolled past the Weber State Wildcats with points to spare, taking the game 71-56.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, Colorado took down the Arizona State Sun Devils 81-71 last week. Colorado got double-digit scores from four players: G McKinley Wright IV (17), G Tyler Bey (15), G D'Shawn Schwartz (15), and F Evan Battey (11).
San Diego is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Toreros didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Buffaloes when the two teams last met in November of last year, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory. Will San Diego repeat their success, or does Colorado have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 18-point favorite against the Toreros.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
San Diego have won both of the games they've played against Colorado in the last five years.
- Nov 20, 2018 - San Diego 70 vs. Colorado 64
- Dec 12, 2017 - San Diego 69 vs. Colorado 59
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee faces Washington
The Vols will have to try and stop the Huskies' 5-star freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah...
-
Monmouth player gets late dunk in on KU
This is not how you typically see late-game scenarios play out at any level of basketball
-
Podcast: Powell makes quick comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also update the James Wiseman situation at Memphis
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans hold on to No. 2
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...