Colorado vs. Southern California: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Southern California @ Colorado

Current Records: Southern California 19-7; Colorado 20-6

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans haven't won a game against the #18 Colorado Buffaloes since Feb. 21 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Trojans and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

USC strolled past the Washington State Cougars with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 70-51. Guard Daniel Utomi was the offensive standout of the game for USC, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Colorado's way against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday as they made off with a 69-47 win. The oddsmakers were on the Buffaloes' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Guard Tyler Bey and guard McKinley Wright IV were among the main playmakers for Colorado as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 boards and the latter posted a double-double on 13 points and ten boards in addition to six dimes.

The wins brought the Trojans up to 19-7 and Colorado to 20-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them 10th in college basketball. As for Colorado, they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Southern California have won four out of their last seven games against Colorado.