Colorado vs. Southern California: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Southern California @ Colorado

Current Records: Southern California 19-7; Colorado 20-6

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans haven't won a contest against the #18 Colorado Buffaloes since Feb. 21 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. USC and the Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between USC and the Washington State Cougars this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as USC wrapped it up with a 70-51 win at home. Guard Daniel Utomi was the offensive standout of the contest for USC, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colorado took their matchup against the Oregon State Beavers this past Saturday by a conclusive 69-47 score. The oddsmakers were on Colorado's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They relied on the efforts of guard Tyler Bey, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 boards, and guard McKinley Wright IV, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten boards in addition to six dimes.

The wins brought USC up to 19-7 and Colorado to 20-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them 13th in college basketball. As for Colorado, they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern California have won four out of their last seven games against Colorado.