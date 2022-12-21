Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Colorado

Current Records: Southern Utah 8-4; Colorado 7-5

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will play host again and welcome the Southern Utah Thunderbirds to CU Events Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Colorado is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Buffaloes strolled past the Northern Colorado Bears with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 88-77. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 106-101 victory.

The wins brought Colorado up to 7-5 and Southern Utah to 8-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Colorado has allowed their opponents an average of 8.1 steals per game, the 25th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Buffaloes, the Thunderbirds enter the matchup with 10.8 steals per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. In other words, Colorado will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.