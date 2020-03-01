Colorado vs. Stanford odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Stanford Cardinal and the No. 21 Colorado Buffaloes will face off at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is 19-9 overall and 13-4 at home, while Colorado is 21-8 overall and 4-5 on the road. Stanford enters Sunday's matchup having won three consecutive games. Colorado, meanwhile, has lost three of its last five. The Cardinal are favored by two-points in the latest Stanford vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under is set at 131.5. Before entering any Colorado vs. Stanford picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Stanford vs. Colorado spread: Stanford -2

Stanford vs. Colorado over-under: 131.1 points

Stanford vs. Colorado money line: Stanford -133, Colorado +105

What you need to know about Stanford

The Cardinal were able to grind out a solid victory over the Utah Utes this past Wednesday, winning 70-62. Among those leading the charge for Stanford was guard Tyrell Terry, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points. Terry enters Sunday's matchup averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. In his last meeting against Colorado, Terry finished with 18 points.

What you need to know about Colorado

Colorado is coming off a lopsided loss against the California Golden Bears this past Thursday, falling 76-62 on the road. Colorado's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard McKinley Wright IV, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds. Wright leads Colorado in scoring this season, averaging 14.0 points per game.

In addition, the Buffaloes have dominated Stanford recently. In fact, Colorado is 10-1 in its last 11 meetings against Stanford. However, Colorado is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games overall.

How to make Stanford vs. Colorado picks

