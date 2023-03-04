Who's Playing

Utah @ Colorado

Current Records: Utah 17-13; Colorado 15-15

What to Know

The Utah Utes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at CU Events Center. Neither Utah nor Colorado could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Utah ended up a good deal behind the USC Trojans when they played on Saturday, losing 62-49. One thing holding Utah back was the mediocre play of center Branden Carlson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Colorado was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 60-56 to the UCLA Bruins. Guard Luke O'Brien put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten boards.

The Utes are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-5-1 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a 4-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 15 games against Colorado.