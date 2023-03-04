Who's Playing
Utah @ Colorado
Current Records: Utah 17-13; Colorado 15-15
What to Know
The Utah Utes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at CU Events Center. Neither Utah nor Colorado could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Utah ended up a good deal behind the USC Trojans when they played on Saturday, losing 62-49. One thing holding Utah back was the mediocre play of center Branden Carlson, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Colorado was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 60-56 to the UCLA Bruins. Guard Luke O'Brien put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten boards.
The Utes are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-5-1 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a 4-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won nine out of their last 15 games against Colorado.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Utah 73 vs. Colorado 62
- Mar 05, 2022 - Colorado 84 vs. Utah 71
- Feb 12, 2022 - Colorado 81 vs. Utah 76
- Jan 30, 2021 - Utah 77 vs. Colorado 74
- Jan 11, 2021 - Colorado 65 vs. Utah 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - Utah 74 vs. Colorado 72
- Jan 12, 2020 - Colorado 91 vs. Utah 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Colorado 71 vs. Utah 63
- Jan 20, 2019 - Utah 78 vs. Colorado 69
- Mar 03, 2018 - Utah 64 vs. Colorado 54
- Feb 02, 2018 - Colorado 67 vs. Utah 55
- Feb 23, 2017 - Utah 86 vs. Colorado 81
- Jan 01, 2017 - Utah 76 vs. Colorado 60
- Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 57 vs. Colorado 55
- Jan 08, 2016 - Utah 56 vs. Colorado 54