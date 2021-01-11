The Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off Monday in a Pac-12 matchup at 6 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes are 4-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while Colorado is 8-3 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Buffaloes are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite.

The Utes are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 home games. The favorite is 5-1 against the spread in the last six Colorado-Utah meetings, and the home team is 6-0 against the spread in the last six series games. The Buffaloes are favored by three points in the latest Utah vs. Colorado odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Colorado vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah vs. Colorado. Here are several college basketball odds for Colorado vs. Utah:

Utah vs. Colorado spread: Colorado -3

Utah vs. Colorado over-under: 137.5 points

Utah vs. Colorado money line: Colorado -150, Utah +130

What you need to know about Colorado

The Buffaloes were able to grind out a solid victory over the Oregon Ducks this past Thursday, winning 79-72. McKinley Wright IV led the way with 21 points Jeriah Horne dropped 17, and both Evan Battey and D'Shawn Schwartz added 12. Wright also pulled down 10 rebounds and dished five assists.

Wright is leading Colorado with 16 points and 5.2 assists per game, while Horne pulls down 5.8 rebounds per outing.

What you need to know about Utah

The Utes lost for the first time at home this season on Saturday, falling 79-73 to Oregon. Timmy Allen scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds in the loss.

Allen leads Utah in scoring at 15.4 points per game, and in rebounds with 5.6 per outing. Rylan Jones dishes 4.8 assists per game.

How to make Utah vs. Colorado picks

The model has simulated Utah vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total.

So who wins Colorado vs. Utah?