Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Colorado

Regular Season Records: Utah Valley 26-8; Colorado 18-16

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Valley Wolverines are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 19 at CU Events Center in the second round of the NIT.

Colorado earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing last week. They escaped with a win against the Seton Hall Pirates by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64. The Buffaloes' guard Ethan Wright filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Lobos typically have all the answers at home, but this past Wednesday the Wolverines proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley enjoyed a cozy 83-69 victory over New Mexico. Utah Valley can attribute much of their success to guard Justin Harmon, who had 32 points.

Colorado is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the California Golden Bears Dec. 31 easily too and instead slipped up with an 80-76. In other words, don't count Utah Valley out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.